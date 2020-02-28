Exxon to begin restart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery this weekend: sources



HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N> plans to begin restarting its 502,500 barrel-per-day Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery as early as Friday with the largest crude distillation unit (CDU), said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 210,000 bpd PSLA-10 CDU has been shut along with most units at the refinery since a Feb. 12 natural gas pipeline fire, the sources said. The pipeline supplied natural gas to the refinery’s four CDUs.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)