Exxon Mobil expects profit to grow over $4 billion from 2019 to 2020

March 6, 2019

(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp expects its earnings to grow by more than $4 billion between 2019 and 2020, the U.S. oil major said in a presentation https://exxonmobil.co/2EQeWMK on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after the company said it anticipates production from the Permian Basin to rise to 1 million barrels of oil and gas per day as early as 2024.

