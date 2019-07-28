Explosion during Kabul rush hour wounds six: official



An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) – A powerful explosion hit central Kabul during evening rush hour on Sunday, wounding six people, Afghan officials said.

The blast occurred on a road near the private Ghalib University and Shahid Square, a four-way intersection, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Local news channels showed footage smoke rising from the blast site.

“The explosion hit a very busy part of the city. Our rescue teams have been rushed to the site,” Rahimi said.

Six people were taken to hospital with injuries from the blast, public health ministry Wahid Mayar said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility.

Last week Kabul was hit by three consecutive bomb blasts, claimed by the Islamic State and the Taliban which killed 11 people and injured more than 40 others.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Hameed Farzad in Kabul; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)