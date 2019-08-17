Experts: China will stand its ground against tariff pressure from U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PST – Sat. August 17, 2019

Economic experts in China say they are confident Beijing will be able to withstand the new wave of upcoming U.S. tariffs.

During a symposium on the trade war in Beijing Friday, the executive vice-president of China institute of international studies” said the country has a robust trade relationship with many partner nations.

He added those relationships help keep China’s economy afloat despite the ongoing trade conflict with the U.S.

The executive went on to say the dispute must be solved through “cooperation and mutual benefits,” but mentioned that if the Trump administration chooses confrontation, China is ready to fight to the death.

“If we use a metaphor with the American baseball game, then the U.S. would be pitcher and the China would be the catcher,” said Ruan Zongze, executive vice-president of the China Institute of International Studies. “It was the U.S. that stirred up the fight so China had to react accordingly and fight back. We have more confidence now to deal with the extreme pressure the U.S. puts on us and its flip-flopping after going through all the countermeasures in previous times.”

The U.S. is set to impose a 25% tariff hike on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1st.

This after the Trump administration announced those penalties will not effect household furniture, baby items, or internet routers until December 15th.