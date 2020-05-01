Experts call for Japan to keep current framework of virus containment



FILE PHOTO: A staff of All Nippon Airways (ANA) wearing a visor stands in front of a gate at an almost empty departure terminal of Haneda Airport, where fewer people than usual are seen during Golden Week holidays following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A staff of All Nippon Airways (ANA) wearing a visor stands in front of a gate at an almost empty departure terminal of Haneda Airport, where fewer people than usual are seen during Golden Week holidays following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 1, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s coronavirus experts said it was desirable for the nation to keep its current framework of coronavirus containment policies until the number of new infections fell to a certain level, according to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The experts also said that some regions needed to keep strict restrictions in place while others could start to ease them, Nishimura quoted them as telling a government panel meeting on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference following the meeting, Nishimura also said the government would hold an advisory committee meeting to decide on the government’s policy before the current state of emergency ends on May 6.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)