Expert: COVID-19 likely a result of Chinese bioweapons program

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A prominent scientist said it is highly likely that COVID-19 is a Chinese bioweapon that was developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to David Asher of Hudson Institute, COVID-19 could have emerged as part of China’s military program to develop a universal antidote to bioweapons.

He added, Russia based its own COVID-19 vaccine on the “adenovirus” research while China may have had the vaccine before it had the virus.

Workers in Wuhan’s coronavirus lab fell ill with a SARS-CoV2 like illness & were hospitalised back in November 2019. US Bioweapons investigator David Asher suggests a vaccine for a bioweapon may have been in production leading to a spillover pic.twitter.com/IC87qtQ6b0 — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) March 21, 2021

“There was adenovirus present in the sequences that were posted in Europe publicly,” Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and Former State Department Investigator David Asher said. “Adenovirus means that there was a vaccine present for COVID-19. Whether they were developing this vaccine — if it exists — as an antidote, [is] hard to know.”

Asher stressed how the early cluster of infections at the Wuhan Lab suggests China may have run an illegal bioweapons program there. He called for an unbiased international probe into all of this evidence.