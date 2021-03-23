Trending

Expert: COVID-19 likely a result of Chinese bioweapons program

The view shows the P4 laboratory building at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 13, 2020. - Opened in 2018, the P4 lab, which is part of the greater Wuhan Institute of Virology and conducts research on the world's most dangerous diseases, has been accused by top US officials of being the source of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The view shows the P4 laboratory building at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on May 13, 2020. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

A prominent scientist said it is highly likely that COVID-19 is a Chinese bioweapon that was developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to David Asher of Hudson Institute, COVID-19 could have emerged as part of China’s military program to develop a universal antidote to bioweapons.

He added, Russia based its own COVID-19 vaccine on the “adenovirus” research while China may have had the vaccine before it had the virus.

“There was adenovirus present in the sequences that were posted in Europe publicly,” Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and Former State Department Investigator David Asher said. “Adenovirus means that there was a vaccine present for COVID-19. Whether they were developing this vaccine — if it exists — as an antidote, [is] hard to know.”

Asher stressed how the early cluster of infections at the Wuhan Lab suggests China may have run an illegal bioweapons program there. He called for an unbiased international probe into all of this evidence.

RELATED: Fmr Secy. Of State Pompeo Doubtful Of WHO COVID Investigation

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE