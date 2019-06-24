Expert: China seeks to bankrupt U.S. with small regional wars

OAN Newsroom

A military expert says China is trying to bankrupt America with endless wars in the Middle East. According to Senior Fellow Robert Spalding of the Hudson Institute, China is waging an economic war on the U.S. by supporting America’s enemies such as Iran and North Korea.

Spalding said this makes the U.S. spend more money on defense, while saving on crucial improvements in the American economy and infrastructure.

The senior fellow also said China has also bought influence among U.S. political and academic elites to erode America’s competitive edge. He believes economic and fiscal reforms will improve U.S. national security.

“In essence, they want us to spend as much money as we can on defense,” he explained. “The only challenge I think that we have going forward is that we have to realize that the defense budget is actually taking away from other things that we need to invest in that would make us more competitive in a long-term economic competition with China that we find ourselves in.”

Spalding also said the U.S. must remain focused and take a hardline stance on China’s economic and military activities across the globe.