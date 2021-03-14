Trending

Expert: China knows it can release viruses and not be held accountable

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 07: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on screen, answers a question during a video news conference, held remotely as a precaution for COVID-19, as part of the National People's Congress on March 7, 2021 in Beijing, China.The annual political gatherings of the National Peoples Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, known as the Two Sessions, brings together Chinas leadership and lawmakers to set the blueprint for the coming year.  It is considered the most important event on the governments calendar and offers a rare glimpse at what President Xi Jinping and top officials see as priorities.  With the pandemic largely under control in China, discussions this year are expected to signal Beijings intentions around technology competition, control over Hong Kong, and strategic threats posed by Western countries including the United States. The political meetings, held at the Great Hall of the People at the edge of Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, can typically last for up to two weeks. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on screen, answers a question during a video news conference, held remotely as a precaution for COVID-19, as part of the National People’s Congress on March 7, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

Critics of communist China have warned the nation could attempt to release more pathogens in the future after it witnessed how the current COVID-19 pandemic was handled. In a recent interview, China critic Gordon Chang spoke to Steve Bannon and said China was never held accountable for its part in releasing coronavirus into the world.

Chang further speculated China wanted to prevent the world from knowing it was accidentally released. Chang forewarned this will likely not be the last pathogen that will come from Chinese soil.

“Xi Jinping now knows that he can spread a disease virtually without cost,” Chang stated. “So we’ve got to establish deterrents. And the reason why deterrents are especially important right now, Steve, is that China’s working on pathogens that will leave the Chinese alone – the Chinese will be immune to them – but they will sicken everybody else.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) recently introduced a bill that encourages the US. and other countries to withhold debt payments to China in response to the pandemic.

MORE NEWS: Substitute Teacher Living In Car Amid Pandemic Receives $27K Check From Former Student

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE