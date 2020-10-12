Exclusive: White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan – sources

October 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

In September, Reuters reported that as many as seven major weapons systems were making their way through the export process as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China.

Leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees were notified that three of the planned weapons sales had been approved by the U.S. State Department which oversees Foreign Military Sales, the sources said.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Patricia Zengerle in Washington D.C., Editing by Franklin Paul)