Exclusive: U.S. to evacuate ‘significant number’ of employees from embassy in Kabul -officials



FILE PHOTO: General view of the consular section at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: General view of the consular section at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

August 12, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department is expected to announce an evacuation of a “significant” number of employees from its embassy in Kabul as the Taliban make rapid gains in Afghanistan, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military would help with the evacuation, a standard practice in conflict zones, leading to some additional forces in the country temporarily.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)