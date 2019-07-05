Exclusive: Sulzer more likely than not to raise guidance at H1 – CEO



July 5, 2019

By John Revill

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss pump maker Sulzer <SUN.S> could raise its full-year sales guidance after bucking the gloomy trend in industrial data and concerns about trade wars, its chief executive told Reuters.

The Winterthur-based company sees no signs of a slowdown in customer inquiries, which signal the health of the business over the next 12 months, Greg Poux-Guillaume said in an interview.

Sulzer, which also makes devices doctors and dentists use to apply liquids and lotions, has said it expects to increase orders by 2-5% and sales by 3-5% this year.

But after orders rose 8.4% in the first quarter, it could lift its guidance when it reports half-year figures on July 24.

“We have probably been a bit conservative because we acknowledge that the world is currently a complicated place,” he said. “On the basis of the first quarter it is more likely than not we will raise our guidance.”

Sulzer’s optimism contrasts with faltering factory output in Europe and concerns that U.S.-Chinese tensions will hurt economic growth.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)