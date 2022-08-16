EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Jim Jordan tells OAN: I am working with 14 FBI whistleblowers

Neil W. McCabe –OAN National Correspondent

(PENSACOLA, FLA.) The ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee told One America News more than a dozen FBI whistleblowers cooperating with him and his GOP colleagues in anticipation of the GOP winning control of the House in the fall midterms.

“Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office, come to our office as whistleblowers—saying all the political B.S. that’s going on over there,” said Rep. James D. “Jim” Jordan (R.-Ohio), the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

“If in fact, the American people put us in charge, we’re committed to getting to the bottom of this and getting rid of the political nature justice system,” said Jordan, who is in line to become chairman of the Judiciary Committee, if the GOP takes over the House in the fall midterms.

Jordan joined on stage the district’s congressman Rep. Matthew L. “Matt” Gaetz II (R.-Fla.), who also serves on the Judiciary Committee, and who hosted the “Holding Biden Accountable” rally for his supporters in anticipation of the August 23 primary. Gaetz said to the rally crowd the whistleblowers will be part of the Republican-led investigations with the expected House Republican majority.

“It all comes back to one thing,” the Floridian said.

“Politics has infected the national security state,” he said. “There are people in Washington, who are trying to turn these exquisite national security authorities inward against our people.”

Jordan said he knows voters are relying on Republicans to keep their word and hold people in Washington accountable.

“Whatever you told them, go do that,” he said.

“That’s why you’re so strong for him,” he said, pointing at Gaetz on the stool next his.

Jordan said he sees the same commitment from Florida’s Republican Gov. Ronald D. DeSantis and the former president.

“Your governor does that — President Trump did that better than anyone I have ever seen,” he noted.

