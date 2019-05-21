Exclusive: PNB likely to take control of 2-3 small state-run banks – sources



FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Punjab National Bank installed on the facade of its office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Punjab National Bank installed on the facade of its office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Punjab National Bank could take control of two-to-three small state-run banks, that could include Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

PNB could start the process of taking control of the banks in the next three months, according to the sources, who declined to be named.

The Indian government is seeking to consolidate the nation’s debt-burdened state banking sector.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Martin Howell)