Exclusive: Lufthansa draws up ‘Plan B’ to prevent insolvency – source



FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa jet is seen behind a barbed-wire fence at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa jet is seen behind a barbed-wire fence at the airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

June 24, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> has drawn up a plan to prevent an insolvency should a virtual extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Thursday fail to approve a $10 billion government bailout, a company source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The German government could still get a 20% stake, as originally planned, in two steps without the approval of a shareholders’ meeting or billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele, the source said.

Germany could initially get a roughly 10% stake from a capital increase without subscription rights at 2.56 euros per share, the source added. The remaining stake would come from a regular capital increase in which all Lufthansa shareholders could participate.

The person, who is familiar with the plans, cautioned they were not yet coordinated with the government.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)