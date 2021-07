Exclusive-EU regulators likely to investigate Facebook’s Kustomer deal – sources

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

July 23, 2021

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are likely to kick off a full-scale investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer after its initial review ends next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The world’s largest social network, which announced the acquisition in November, is looking to the deal to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp, where usage has soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

