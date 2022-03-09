Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators set to clear Amazon, MGM deal – sources



FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 9, 2022

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to clear without conditions Amazon’s proposed acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM, people familiar with the matter said.

Announced in May last year, the deal would put the world’s largest online retailer on a better competitive footing with Netflix and Disney+.

The acquisition would also strengthen Amazon’s video streaming service, attracting people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)