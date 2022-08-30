Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. tells OAN FBI’s Mar-A-Lago ‘motivates us to fight’

Neil W. McCabe – National Political Correspondent – Tallahassee, Fla.

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The eldest son of President Donald J. Trump spoke to One America News about his family’s reaction to the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on his father’s Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-A-Lago home.

“I think it’s on par with everything else that we’re watching the radical left do, said Donald J. Trump Jr., who was campaigning for his friend and ally Rep. Matthew L “Matt” Gaetz II (R.-Fla.) in Pensacola. “I mean, I think it’s what motivates us to fight so much.”

Trump said OAN viewers need to know that life for the Trump Family was fine before they got into politics.

“I can assure everyone watching it would have been much easier for us just to sit back and be real estate developers in New York, but we could never let that happen,” he said.

After his father entered politics, the family endured relentless attacks, he said.

“You watched five years of them attacking my father, my family, Russia, Russia, Russia—nonsense times 21,” he said.

The president’s son said the raid on his father’s house was a new escalation, because of the team the FBI sent down to execute its search warrant.

“Now, they’re using the FBI with the hostage rescue team—not just a bureaucrat showing up, but the elite fighting squad of federal law enforcement shows up to your home to do all this stuff,” he said.

“Then, the DOJ can get on television and say: ‘No, no, no. We want total transparency,’ so, my father releases everything that he has in his possession and asks them to do the same—all of a sudden, it’s a different tune. ‘Well, we can’t release X, Y, Z for these reasons.’”

The Justice Department and the FBI are not fooling anyone, Trump said.

“It’s all nonsense,” he said.

“I think the American people realize that they’ve been lied to,” he said.

Trump said the American people see through all the negativities.

“They understand that Donald Trump has been fighting for them,” he said. “I think they see the results of what the Joe Biden administration but implementing Democrat policy.”

Nearly two years into the administration, his father’s successor’s administration is not the moderate governance he campaigned it would be, he said.

“We got to be clear about that because I don’t think anyone looking at Joe Biden actually believes he’s capable of making a decision,” Trump said. “This is not a cognizantly-there human being at this point, but he’s doing all of the things the leftist said they would do.”

The Biden campaign lied to the voters, and they are still lying, he said.

“They lied to you on television,” he said. “They said they wouldn’t eliminate energy, even though that was on the chopping block on day one with an executive order, et cetera, et cetera.”

Now, Americans are getting pinched by a weakening economy and higher prices, he said.

“We’re feeling it. We feel it when we go into every store. We feel it at the pump,” Trump said.

Typical of the Biden administration, Americans were told Biden is only responsible for good news, he said.

“They don’t control prices on the way up, according to them, but when there’s a little bit of a dip, a 10-cent dip after doubling prices in gas, for example, they’re out there doing victory laps,” he said.

“It’s absolutely insane, and it’s gone so far that I don’t think they can hide that from the American people anymore.”