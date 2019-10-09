Exclusive: Delta pilots receiving record overtime while MAX crisis hits rivals – unions



FILE PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

October 9, 2019

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines <DAL.N> pilots are receiving record overtime, straining the airline’s labor costs, partly as it adds more flights to take advantage of a gap in demand left by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX at rival carriers, union officials told Reuters.

The surge in overtime highlights a split in the fortunes of U.S. airline workers as airlines like Delta, which does not fly the MAX, scramble to meet demand while staff at rivals like Southwest Airlines <LUV.N> and American Airlines <AAL.O> sit at home on basic pay.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)