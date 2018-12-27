Exclusive: Chile to delay arbitration with top lithium producer Albemarle



December 27, 2018

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile will delay a previously announced arbitration with Albemarle Corp, the world’s top lithium producer, in anticipation that the U.S.-based miner will make a new offer to bring it into compliance with a 2016 contract, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Chile development agency Corfo has alleged that Albemarle had failed to adhere to the contract, which requires the miner to provide as much as 25 percent of its annual production at a discount to companies seeking to produce battery metals within Chile.

