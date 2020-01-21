Exclusive: BP pulls out of Iraq’s Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall



FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ahmed Rasheed

LONDON/BAGHDAD (Reuters) – BP <BP.L> has pulled out of Iraq’s giant Kirkuk oilfield after its $100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on its expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraq’s hopes to expand it oil output, three sources told Reuters.

The move comes as Western energy companies reassess their operations in Iraq amid political turmoil following months of anti-government protests and a flare-up in tensions between the United States and Iran in the country.

BP informed Iraqi authorities last month that it was pulling its staff out of the oilfield in the north of the country after its 2013 service contract expired at the end of 2019, the sources said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)