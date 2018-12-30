Exclusive: Bangladesh Election Commission investigates complaints of vote rigging



Voters wait to cast their vote at a voting center during the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain Voters wait to cast their vote at a voting center during the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

December 30, 2018

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Election Commission is investigating allegations of vote rigging coming from across the country, a spokesman told Reuters minutes before polling for a general election was to close.

“Allegations are coming from across the country and those are under investigation,” S.M. Asaduzzaman said. “If we get any confirmation from our own channels then measures will be taken as per rules”.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir)