Exact Sciences in advanced talks to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion: Bloomberg



FILE PHOTO: Exact Sciences Laboratories building is shown in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Howard Schneider FILE PHOTO: Exact Sciences Laboratories building is shown in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S., March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Howard Schneider

July 27, 2019

(Reuters) – Cancer diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corp <EXAS.O> is in advanced negotiations to buy healthcare company Genomic Health Inc <GHDX.O> for about $2.8 billion to strengthen its cancer testing, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

A deal could be announced as early as next week but the talks could still be delayed or fall apart altogether, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Exact Sciences and Genomic Health did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)