Ex-Vale chief charged with murder for role in Brazil dam disaster: documents



FILE PHOTO: Former Vale S.A. CEO Fabio Schvartsman looks on during a session of the special committee on the Brumadinho mining disaster, at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino FILE PHOTO: Former Vale S.A. CEO Fabio Schvartsman looks on during a session of the special committee on the Brumadinho mining disaster, at the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

January 21, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – State prosecutors in Brazil have charged 16 individuals with homicide and environmental crimes for their role in the Brumadinho disaster last January, when a dam owned by miner Vale SA <VALE3.SA> burst, killing hundreds, charging documents showed on Tuesday.

Vale’s then-chie executive, Fabio Schvartsman, was among those charged, the documents showed.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)