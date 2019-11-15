Trump ex-aide Gates to be sentenced on December 17



FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: Rick Gates, former campaign aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after a bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

November 15, 2019

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, who testified as a prosecution witness in trials that led to the convictions of former Trump aides Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, will be sentenced on Dec. 17 in his own criminal case, a court filing showed on Friday.

Gates pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators, and cooperated with a federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Gates is a former business partner of Manafort, Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman. Gates testified in Manafort’s trial in Virginia last year in which he convicted of tax and bank fraud. Manafort is now serving a prison sentence of 7-1/2 years.

A jury in federal court in Washington convicted Stone on Friday after Gates also testified as a prosecution witness.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)