Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to life for brutal slaying of ex-girlfriend

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:59 AM PT — Monday, November 18, 2019

A gruesome New Jersey murder trial has finally come to an end. Former NYPD officer Arthur Lomando was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Suzanne Bardzell with a machete. The two met on a dating website in 2015, but their relationship took a dark turn that fall.

Bardzell made multiple complaints to police about domestic violence, and even reported that Lomando broke into her house. She obtained a temporary restraining order, and police filed multiple charges against Lomando weeks before Bardzell’s death.

Prosecutors say Lomando followed Bardzell to her New Jersey home in October of 2015, enraged that he could not revoke the restraining order. One of the prosecution’s key pieces of evidence is video footage of the slaying, which was deemed too graphic for the public and was only viewed by jurors as well as the judge.

“Mr. Lomando confronted her in the driveway, broke her left window, and then attacked her with a very large machete-type of knif,” explained Bergen County prosecutor John Molinelli.

After Barbarella was killed, Lomando threw himself in front of a train. He survived, but ultimately had both of his feet amputated. During his trial, Lomando’s defense team focused on his mental illness, claiming he was bipolar and suffered from PTSD due to serving during the September 11th terror attacks. However, it only took jurors three hours to deliberate and find Lomando guilty.

“There is no just sentence, short of life in prison, that will ensure the safety of the public and that will ensure justice in this case,” stated Bergen County assistant prosecutor Anthony Talarico That’s what he deserves.”

While speaking at the sentencing, the presiding judge said, “for anyone who does not take domestic violence seriously — this case proves that view wrong.”

