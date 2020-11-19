Home
Wednesday, November 18th
Trending
Pa. Supreme Court to hear Giuliani’s fraud arguments
House Speaker Pelosi signals this may be her last term
Pfizer says additional analysis shows its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, seeking FDA authorization
ICE arrests 180 immigrants in ‘Operation Broken Promise’
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to receive $25K pay raise amid pandemic budget deficit
Ex-Mexican defense chief back in Mexico after U.S. charges dismissed: source
November 19, 2020
