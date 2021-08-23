Ex-Indonesian minister jailed for 12 years over COVID-19 graft scandal



August 23, 2021

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a COVID-19 graft scandal, the Jakarta Corruption Court ruled on Monday.

The court said the former politician had received bribes in relation to the procurement of goods intended for COVID-19 social assistance packages.

The politician was also fined 500 million rupiah ($34,698.13), ordered to pay back the embezzled funds, and will be banned from public office for four years after serving his prison term.

($1 = 14,410.0000 rupiah)

