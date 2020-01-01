Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe admits to media leaks, obstructing probe

OAN Newsroom

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is apologizing to a bureau investigator after coming clean about a media leak. Newly released documents showed McCabe admitted to misleading investigators during an August 2017 interview.

He was questioned about two media leaks on the same day James Comey was fired. McCabe was reportedly asked if he knew how FBI information ended up in a 2016 article by The Wall Street Journal about the Clinton Foundation. He initially denied knowing about the leak, but he walked back his claim in a follow-up interview.

The DOJ watchdog later found that McCabe had directed FBI lawyer Lisa Page to share the information he had publicly denied.

“I’ve said from the very beginning I absolutely reject that report, because I never intentionally mislead anyone about anything,” said McCabe. “I will not stand up and claim that I’ve done something I didn’t do.”

According to FBI documents, McCabe was blamed for sidetracking the bureau’s work by one of the agents conducting the interview.

McCabe has since sued the FBI and DOJ over his firing.