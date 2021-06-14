Ex-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier: UK reputation at stake in Brexit row



FILE PHOTO: Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier attendsthe debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Head of the Task Force for Relations with the UK, Michel Barnier attendsthe debate on EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium April 27, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

June 14, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Michel Barnier, the European Union’s former Brexit negotiator, said on Monday that the reputation of the United Kingdom was at stake regarding tensions over Brexit.

EU politicians have accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of not respecting engagements made regarding Brexit. Growing tensions between Britain and the EU threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.

“The United Kingdom needs to pay attention to its reputation,” Barnier told France Info radio. “I want Mr Johnson to respect his signature,” he added.

