Ex-All-Star Isaiah Thomas signs with Nuggets’ G League affiliate



FILE PHOTO: Apr 7, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas (24) takes a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

December 14, 2021

Isaiah Thomas is still trying to prove he belongs in the NBA.

The former two-time All-Star signed Monday with the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

This will be the second time Thomas has spent time with the Nuggets’ organization. The 5-foot-9 point guard played in 12 games with Denver in the 2018-19 season.

Thomas played in only three games last season in a short stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 7.7 points per game.

An All-NBA First Team selection in the 2016-17 season, Thomas enjoyed the best playing days of his career with the Celtics. In 179 appearances for Boston, Thomas averaged 24.7 points, six assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Off and on, he has battled a hip injury since being traded away from Boston in 2017 in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers that brought Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

Drafted by the Sacramento Kings out of the University of Washington with the final pick in the 2011 draft, Thomas has also played with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards in his decade-long NBA career.

The Gold play in Walker, Mich., and are coached by Jason Terry, a former NBA champion and Sixth Man of the Year. The G League’s winter showcase — a scouting event featuring more than 30 games in four days — begins Sunday in Las Vegas.

–Field Level Media