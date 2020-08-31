Ewan claims Tour de France stage three, Alaphilippe retains overall lead

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 3 - Nice to Sisteron - France - August 31, 2020. Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins the stage ahead of Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
August 31, 2020
SISTERON, France (Reuters) – Asutralian Caleb Ewan won the third stage of the Tour de France, a 198-km hilly ride along the Alpine foothills on Monday.
Ireland’s Sam Bennett was second.
France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
Tuesday’s fourth stage is a 160.5-km effort from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for the first summit finish of the race.
