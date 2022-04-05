Every city in America is now a border city, says House Minority Leader McCarthy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:04 AM PT – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

According to top GOP representatives, the Biden border crisis will soon expand through the whole nation. On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) led a press conference lambasting the CDC’s decision to end border policy Title 42. Both the Trump and Biden administrations utilized the measure during the COVID-19 pandemic to turn away migrants who posed health concerns.

McCarthy stressed Biden’s immigration policies have already welcomed a record number of illegal immigrants into America. He added, this has led to an exhaustion of America’s border resources and copious deaths of America’s youth due to the increased distribution of fentanyl.

“There’s no longer a few border cities, every city in America is now a border city,” stated the California Republican. “Border agents told us about because of the overwhelming movement of people coming through and the cartels understanding, you’re getting 240 miles at a time that are unprotected.”

McCarthy further lamented Republicans in both chambers of Congress have warned Biden about the devastating consequences of his policies. Additionally, he pointed out Republicans have been making trips to the border ever since the crisis first unfolded.

Meanwhile, Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) detailed how illegal immigration has negatively affected his state. Roy said Mexican cartels warring with each other are taking advantage of Biden’s policies to advance their narcotics and human smuggling operations. He also said cartels have also used their money and influence to employ American citizens for these activities.

In the meantime, the representatives said they have introduced a proposal to block the CDC from killing Title 42, but noted no Democrats have joined their effort.

Joe Biden’s Customs and Border Protection chief has reportedly admitted there will likely be an increase in illegal immigration when Title 42 expires on May 23. Other border officials have said the situation will be more dire while calling the next surge a “mass migration event.”