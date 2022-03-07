Evacuation options will be discussed at Ukraine-Russia talks – regional governor



Abandoned cars are pictured on a road as local residents evacuate from the town of Irpin, after days of heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

March 7, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – The question of how to establish humanitarian corridors for civilians will be addressed during talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, the governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said in a televised address.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation proposals offered by Russia so far were not something Ukraine could agree to.

