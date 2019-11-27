EU’s von der Leyen says fiscal leeway should be granted to boost growth



STRASBOURG (Reuters) – The president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said European Union states should profit from leeway allowed by EU fiscal rules to boost growth.

“We must use the flexibility allowed under the stability and growth pact to give time and space for our economies to grow,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

“At the same time we must support member states with targeted investments and structural reforms,” von der Leyen added.

(Reporting by Jan Srupczewski, Marine Strauss and Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)