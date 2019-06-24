EU’s top court finds cutting retirement age for Poland’s Supreme Court unlawful



FILE PHOTO - General view of Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel FILE PHOTO - General view of Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

June 24, 2019

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s highest court ruled on Monday that Poland’s judiciary reform to lower the retirement age for the country’s supreme court judges was against EU law, in a blow to the Polish eurosceptic government.

“The Polish legislation concerning the lowering of the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court is contrary to EU law,” the court said in a statement.

“The measures at issue breach the principles of the irremovability of judges and judicial independence,” it said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)