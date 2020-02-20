EU’s Gentiloni says expected rebound in Italy, France, Germany now uncertain



FILE PHOTO: European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni addresses a news conference on the EU's winter economic forecast, in Brussels Belgium February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni addresses a news conference on the EU's winter economic forecast, in Brussels Belgium February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ROME (Reuters) – The expected rebound of the Italian, French and German economies after the slowdown in the end of 2019 is now uncertain following coronavirus, the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni told Italian radio.

The outlook for the euro zone’s three largest economies was “not optimistic, but there was the hope of a rebound. Unfortunately, also because of coronavirus outbreak, maybe there won’t be such a rebound”, Gentiloni told Radio Capital.

