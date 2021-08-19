Trending

EU’s Borrell brands Afghanistan events ‘a catastrophe and a nightmare’

European Union foreign policy chief Borrell speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda
FILE PHOTO: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon June 19, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

August 19, 2021

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief branded developments in Afghanistan “a catastrophe and a nightmare” on Thursday, and said there had been a failure of intelligence to anticipate the Taliban’s return to power there.

Josep Borrell told the European Parliament that a first group of 106 members of the EU staff in Afghanistan had been airlifted from the country and had arrived in Madrid, Spain.

(Reporting by John Chalmers)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE