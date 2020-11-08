Trending

EU’s Barnier says work continues on trade talks with Britain

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at St Pancras International station ahead of Brexit negotiations in London
November 8, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was very happy to be back in London on Sunday and work would continue on securing a trade deal with Britain.

“Very happy to be back in London and work continues,” he told Reuters when he arrived by train.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

