EU’s Barnier says “next few days” important for Brexit deal talks

December 14, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that “the next few days are important” for negotiations if a trade deal with Britain is going to be in place for Jan. 1, when the United Kingdom finally leaves the bloc’s orbit.

“It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success,” Barnier said in a tweet. “Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal.”

