European Union elects a new commission president

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:53 AM PT — Friday, November 29, 2019

The European Union is saying goodbye to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is stepping down after leading for five years. He said he fully intends to continue raising his voice about European issues after leaving office. Ursula von der Leyen is set to be his replacement.

His presidency was defined by Brexit and the ongoing migrant crisis. Juncker said one major regret he has from his time as president was not taking more action related to the United Kingdom’s desire to leave the EU.

“The second mistake I made was to listen too carefully to the British government…because the then-Prime Minister asked me not to interfere, not to intervene in the referendum campaign,” he stated. “It was a mistake not to intervene and not to interfere.”

Von der Leyen, who will take office on December 1, has already set goals for her term focusing heavily on a plan to combat climate change. There is expected to be a hand-off ceremony between Junker and Von der Leyen early next week.