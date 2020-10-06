European stocks seek direction after Wall Street rally

October 6, 2020

(Reuters) – European stocks were little changed on Tuesday as mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about fresh U.S. stimulus measures that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> slipped 0.1% by 0716 GMT, with the German DAX <.GDAXI> and France’s CAC 40 <.FCHI> trading flat, while London’s FTSE 100 <.FTSE> slipped 0.2%.

Global markets saw a relief rally as U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital on Monday following treatment for COVID-19 and the prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. [MKTS/GLOB]

Puma <PUMG.DE> slid 3.6% after French luxury group Kering <PRTP.PA> said it had completed the sale of a 5.9% stake in the German sportswear group.

Swiss technology accessories make Logitech <LOGN.S> fell 3.8% after Bloomberg reported that Apple <AAPL.O> had stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals as it plans to launch its own products.

French waste and water firm Suez <SEVI.PA> jumped 4.9% after rival Veolia <VIE.PA> succeeded in buying 29.9% of the company owned by power group Engie <ENGIE.PA>.

Shares of Veolia and Engie rose nearly 1% each.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)