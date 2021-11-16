Trending

European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden boost

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

November 16, 2021

(Reuters) – Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing U.S.-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0829 GMT, adding to a recent string of record gains, as a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping saw both sides signalling a stabilization in the fraught relationship. [MKTS/GLOB]

Blue-chip indexes, including Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40, as well as euro zone shares also notched peaks.

Mining stocks, which have a large exposure to China, climbed 0.5% in early trading, while telecom stocks were boosted by Vodafone’s 4.6% gain after quarterly results.

Dutch tech investor Prosus NV rose 1.6% after forecasting higher profit for the first half of 2022 as it gained proceeds to the tune of $12.3 billion from selling part of its stake in Tencent.

ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday reiterated her pushback against market bets for tighter monetary policy.

Investors now eye a batch of data, including euro area GDP figures, and a speech by Lagarde due later in the day.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

