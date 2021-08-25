European stocks inch higher ahead of German business sentiment data



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

August 25, 2021

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with travel stocks rising for a fourth day, while markets globally were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% at 0717 GMT after a record close on Wall Street. The European benchmark itself was just less than a percent away from its peak.

Travel and leisure stocks gained 0.7% to hit their highest level in over a week.

Data from Germany’s Ifo institute is expected to show business morale eased further in August after falling unexpectedly in July due to concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases and supply chain issues.

Among stocks, Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta slid 6.4% after saying it was preparing for higher supply chain and related costs after profits tumbled in the three months to July.

UK food delivery firm Deliveroo slipped 1.8%, while British supermarket Morrisons edged up after news it was set to enter the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)