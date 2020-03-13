European stock markets rebound after pandemic-driven crash





March 13, 2020

(Reuters) – European stock markets bounced back on Friday from their worst day ever, as signs of a U.S. stimulus package helped soothe fears about an economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was up 4% at 0805 GMT, following a 12% plunge on Thursday on rising fears of a liquidity crunch after the European Central Bank decided to keep interest rates steady.

The crash erased over $1 trillion from the value of European firms and plunged the MSCI world index <.MIWD00000PUS> firmly into a bear market, but sentiment stabilised on Friday after indications that U.S. Democrats and Republicans could soon agree on a stimulus package.

Swiss diagnostics maker Roche <ROG.S> jumped 4.7% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorisation for a faster coronavirus test made by the company.

German payments company Wirecard <WDIG.DE> soared 17.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 after saying a KPMG audit found no manipulation in Wirecard’s financial statements.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)