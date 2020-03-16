European stock index futures fall as virus fears build





March 16, 2020

(Reuters) – European stock index futures fell more than 4% on Monday as dramatic monetary easing by global central banks failed to reassure investors that the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic could be curtailed.

The Fed on Sunday slashed interest rates to near zero and pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases, saying the epidemic was having a “profound” impact on the economy.

Central banks in Australia and New Zealand followed with their own measures, but could not stem a slide in global stocks. S&P 500 futures <ESCv1> tumbled 4.77% to their daily down limit.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures <STXEc1> were off 4.2% at 0700 GMT, while German DAX futures <FDXc1> shed 4.5%.

French <FCEc1> and Spanish <MFXIc1> slumped 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively, as the two countries joined Italy in enforcing a national lockdown.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)