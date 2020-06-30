European shares tepid at the end of strong quarter



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Staff FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares were largely flat on Tuesday as investors booked some profits following a strong quarterly rebound, while improving China factory data and hopes of more U.S. stimulus buoyed sentiment in Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> looked set to post its biggest quarterly gain since March 2015 with a 12.5% rise, as unprecedented economic stimulus, hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and relatively fewer coronavirus cases in Europe powered a rebound from March lows.

Still, the index is down 13.5% for the year.

The trade-sensitive German DAX <.GDAXI> rose 0.2% after data showed China’s factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June as the government lifted lockdowns and stepped up investment.

Chipmakers STMicroelectronics <STM.MI>, Infineon Technologies <IFXGn.DE>, ASM International <ASMI.AS> rose between 1.4% and 2.8% after an upbeat revenue forecast from U.S. firm Micron Technology <MU.O>.

The broader STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was up 0.1% by 0720 GMT, although oil & gas <.SXEP>, banking <.SX7P> and automakers <.SXAP> index were a drag.

Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> fell 1.0% after saying it would write down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion after lowering its long-term outlook on oil and gas prices.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)