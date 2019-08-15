European shares steady after steep sell-off



The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

August 15, 2019

(Reuters) – European shares edged higher on Thursday, after a brutal sell-off was fueled by global recessionary fears, but investors were hoping central banks would step in to ease monetary policy and soothe markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.2% by 0710 GMT, gaining some ground after dropping to near six-month lows hit in the previous session.

London’s FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> was the only major index in the red with oil majors leading declines as crude prices slumped.

In earnings news, strong numbers from beer maker Carlsberg <CARLb.CO> and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk <MAERSKb.CO> pushed shares of both Danish companies higher.

Drillisch <DRIG.DE> and United Internet <UTDI.DE> slid lower, after the German telecom firms cut their profit outlook.

Markets in Italy, Austria and Greece were shut for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)