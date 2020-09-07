European shares start week on firm footing, vaccine developments eyed



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares rebounded on Monday after a Wall Street-led rout in technology stocks kept global sentiment subdued in the previous week, with investors keeping a close watch on COVID-19 vaccine developments.

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January after a deal was struck with CSL <CSL.AX> to manufacture two vaccines – one developed by rival AstraZeneca <AZN.L> and Oxford University, and another in CSL’s own labs with the University of Queensland.

AstraZeneca rose 1.5%. The European healthcare sector index <.SXDP> jumped 0.9%.

The STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was 0.8% higher by 0709 GMT, with Frankfurt shares <.GDAXI> leading gains after rising 1%.

Shares of insurers <.SXIP>, banks <.SX7P> and automakers <.SXAP> climbed more than 1% in early trading.

