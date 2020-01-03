European shares slide after U.S. air strike in Iraq



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Staff FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares slipped from near record-highs on Friday as geopolitical tensions flared after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was down 0.6% at 0803 GMT, with all the major country indexes well in the red.

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, architect of the country’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, was killed in the air strike at Baghdad airport, prompting a vow of harsh revenge from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The report sent jitters through global financial markets, with Asian shares giving up early gains and U.S. stock index futures sliding about 1%. However, oil prices surged about 3%.[MKTS/GLOB]

All but one European subsectors declined between 0.4% and 1.2%. Oil and gas stocks <.SXEP> gained 0.4%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)