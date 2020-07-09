European shares rise after SAP’s reassuring outlook



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks rose on Thursday as software giant SAP signalled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit, while optimism over China’s recovery helped Germany outperform.

The broader European equities index <.STOXX> rose 0.3% in early deals.

SAP <SAPG.DE> jumped 6.5% after the German group confirmed its full-year outlook and said business activity gradually improved in the second quarter from the effects of a global lockdown.

Denmark’s Pandora <PNDORA.CO> gained 1.2% after it lifted its profit forecast for the second quarter, saying consumers had returned to shops faster than expected.

China-exposed miners <.SXPP>, luxury stocks and automakers <.SXAP> all rose, drawing comfort as a rally in Shanghai shares extended to the eighth day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world’s second largest economy. [.SS]

Frankfurt-listed shares <.GDAXI> outperformed its European peers with a 0.9% jump, as data showed German exports rebounded in May, spurred by the lifting of lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)